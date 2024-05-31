Bette Nash, a flight attendant for nearly 67 years, began her career with Eastern Airlines in 1957 when flights cost $12 and required no reservations. After Eastern’s assets were acquired by American Airlines in 1990, she continued her career there.
Also See: American Airlines Slapped With Racial Discrimination Lawsuit By 3 Black Men Asked To Leave A Flight Following Body Odor Complaint
Based at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and living in Manassas, Nash primarily flew routes to Boston and New York to be home every night to care for her son with Down syndrome.
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
Nash passed away on May 17 while in hospice care following a recent breast cancer diagnosis, never officially retiring from American Airlines. The airline honored her legacy on social media, recognizing her decades of service.
Source: The DMV Daily
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
World’s Longest-Serving Flight Attendant & VA Resident, Passes Away At 88 was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Monica McNutt Checks Stephen A. Smith On WNBA Coverage On ‘First Take’
-
Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump
-
9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé