World’s Longest-Serving Flight Attendant & VA Resident, Passes Away At 88

Published on May 31, 2024

airplane, passport and globe. Travel concept

Source: Carol Yepes / Getty

Bette Nash, a flight attendant for nearly 67 years, began her career with Eastern Airlines in 1957 when flights cost $12 and required no reservations. After Eastern’s assets were acquired by American Airlines in 1990, she continued her career there.

Also See: American Airlines Slapped With Racial Discrimination Lawsuit By 3 Black Men Asked To Leave A Flight Following Body Odor Complaint

Based at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and living in Manassas, Nash primarily flew routes to Boston and New York to be home every night to care for her son with Down syndrome.

Nash passed away on May 17 while in hospice care following a recent breast cancer diagnosis, never officially retiring from American Airlines. The airline honored her legacy on social media, recognizing her decades of service.

