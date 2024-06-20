Listen Live
Sports

Commanders Sign No. 2 Overall Pick QB Jayden Daniels To Rookie Contract

Published on June 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Washington Commanders Rookie Minicamp

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

The Commanders have officially inked their No. 2 overall pick, quarterback Jayden Daniels, to a lucrative rookie contract, Washington announced on Friday.

RELATED: 2024 NFL Postseason Power Rankings: Where Did The Washington Commanders Land?

Daniels’ deal spans four years with a fifth-year option and includes substantial guarantees totaling $37.75 million, featuring a hefty $24.3 million signing bonus, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Washington selected Daniels in April’s draft with hopes that the former Heisman Trophy winner can develop into their cornerstone quarterback.

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 NFL Draft

Head coach Dan Quinn, part of the team’s new leadership, recently commented that there are no definitive declarations on who will start in Week 1. Presently, the quarterback room includes Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel, undrafted rookie Sam Hartman, and now Daniels.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Cash For Dad
Contests

Dad’s Cash: Enter To Win $250 For Father’s Day!

Money
Contests

Rate Our Music For A Chance to Win $250 Cash For Gas!

Entertainment

First Look: Kandi Burruss Joins Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ In Season 2

41 items
Entertainment

City Is Back Up: Highlights & Reactions From Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth Concert In Los Angeles

Entertainment

Prime Video Orders Untitled Comedy Series Starring Riz Ahmed

Music

Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame

11 items
News

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Announce Verzuz Partnership With X & Elon Musk, Xitter Blinks In Juneteenth

10 items
Music

Black Music Month: Greatest Black Producers That Shaped The Soundtrack to Our Lives

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close