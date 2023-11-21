Identities of Riverdale Elementary Students Killed In Crosswalk Crash

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Police have now identified the two Riverdale Elementary School students who tragically lost their lives on Monday morning in a vehicular accident outside the school. The victims are 10-year-old Shalom Mbah and 5-year-old Sky Sosa, both residents of Riverdale. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. as the children were walking to school through the nearby neighborhood.

During a press conference, Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz provided details, stating that the students were in a crosswalk, crossing Riverdale Road when a van driven by a woman traveling southbound on Taylor Road made a left turn into the intersection. The vehicle struck both children and a man, who was related to one of the children.

Responding officers immediately administered medical aid to the critically injured children, who were then transported to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, both children succumbed to their injuries shortly thereafter. The man’s injuries are reported as not life-threatening, and the driver of the van was unharmed.

Chief Aziz mentioned that investigators are uncertain whether the driver came to a complete stop or made a rolling stop at the intersection. As of now, the driver is not in custody.

Superintendent Millard House I of PGCPS expressed condolences and announced that crisis counselors are available both on campus and virtually to provide support for anyone in the school community affected by this tragedy.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Washington Wizards Deni Avdija Disappointed In DC Sports Fan Culture But Has Hopes On Improvement

Rod Wave D.C. Concert Stop Break-Ins Story Was Exaggerated, MPD Confirms

24/7 Speed Cameras To Be Installed At 21 New Locations In Bowie For Safer Driving

Students At 8 D.C. Middle Schools Qualify For $22K College Scholarships

Maryland Care Worker Sentenced For Leaving Man With Autism Alone in Stolen Van

Coppin State University Launches Housing Initiative For Low-Income Students

Odell Beckham Jr. joins Ravens’ dance hall of fame with Park Heights Strut celebration

Washington Wizards Jordan Poole Denies That He Spent $500K On Date With Ice Spice

Virginia Teen’s Cancer Treatment Soap Earns National Science Prize

Governor Wes Moore’s Vision For Graduates Comes To Life Through Groundbreaking Program

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Identities of Riverdale Elementary Students Killed In Crosswalk Crash was originally published on woldcnews.com