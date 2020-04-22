CLOSE
Midday Workout: Crush Your Next Workout With Two Water Bottles

Midday Workout Time!!!

Water is a great way to stay hydrated before, during and after your workout. Did you know you can use those same water bottles as equipment for your next workout?

Pull out two water bottles and get into today’s Midday Workout.

Perform each exercise for 1 minute, going straight  into the next exercise after the minute is up. When you have completed all four exercises, take a 30 second rest break. Repeat circuit 4-5 times.

Remember to warm up before and cool down after this workout!

 

 

1. Water Bottle Roll With Push Up

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

 

2. In and Outs

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

 

3. Squat Punches

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

 

4. Figures 8’s

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

For more workouts and to join my virtual H.I.I.T and Zumba classes, be sure to follow me on all social media at LoveJackiePaige.

Enjoy!!

