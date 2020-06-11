CLOSE
Jackie Paige
Tone Your Booty With Jackie Paige’s At-Home Lower Body Cardio Midday Workout

Get fit and stay fit while you are at home with my Midday Workouts. Midday Workouts focus on burning calories, building muscle and building a better you!

Today’s workout is a lower body calorie burner. Perform each exercise for 45 seconds to 1 minute, going straight into the next exercise after your time is up. When you have completed all four exercises, take a 30-second rest break. Repeat circuit 4-5 times.

Remember to warm up before and cool down after this workout!

1. Jump Squat Jacks

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

2.80/20 Jump Squats( Right and Left Side) 

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

3. Surrenders With Tuck Jump

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

4. Weighted High Knees

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

To get more Midday Workouts and to join a virtual H.I.I.T or Zumba class, be sure to follow me on all social media at LoveJackiePaige.

