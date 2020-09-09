CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Jackie Paige Has 4 Exercises That Will Sculpt And Tone Your Legs And Booty

Give your legs and booty the extra pop they need with today’s Midday Workout. Before you start this or any workout, be sure to take 5 to 10 minutes to warm up.

After you have warmed up, complete each move for 45 seconds to a minute, moving to the the next right after. Take a 30 second rest break after all 4 moves have been completed. Repeat circuit 2-3 times.

Equipment: None

1. Jumping Lunges

 

2. Duck Walk

 

3. Side Lunge ( Right and left leg)

 

4. Squat Walk

 

If you loved this workout, you can find more on my Instagram at LoveJackiePaige. For details about virtual group fit classes, 28-Day Turn The Paige Challenge and more visit LoveJackiePaige.Com.

28-Day Turn The Paige Challenge , At- Home Workouts , booty , fitness , Gym , Jackie Paige , legs , Lovejackiepaige , wellness

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 7th)
LA Special Screening Of Paramount&apos;s "Sonic The Hedgehog"
70 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close