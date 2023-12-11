93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A Justice High School student reportedly succumbed to an overdose on the night of December 4th, as communicated in a letter to families. The letter, while not specifying the details of the incident, pledges to provide resources for students and parents in need.

FCPS Superintendent Michelle Reid emphasized the prevalent issue of substance misuse, urging open communication within families and heightened vigilance amid the ongoing opioid crisis. This incident follows a series of overdoses among Virginia high school students, with recent cases in Wakefield High School, North Star School, and Park View High School.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the overdoses at Park View High School, allocating additional resources to identify the source and distribution of dangerous drugs. Schools, including Justice High School, are working on staff training and supplying Narcan.

Governor Youngkin’s November executive order mandates prompt notification of school-connected overdoses, collaboration with law enforcement, and enhanced student education about drug abuse. FCPS reiterates its commitment to collaboration for student safety, urging the immediate reporting of any safety concerns by students and parents.

source: The DMV Daily

Student From Justice High School Dies Following Overdose was originally published on woldcnews.com