Get Fit And Stay Fit With Jackie Paige’s Midday Workout

Get fit and stay fit while you are at home with my Midday Workouts. Midday Workouts focus on burning calories, building muscle and building a better you!
Today’s workout, is a 10 minute low-impact cardio workout that doesn’t require any equipment.
Below are 10 exercises you should complete for 45 seconds with a 15 second rest after each exercise.
Don’t forgot to warm up (before) and cool down (after) this workout. :-)
1. Jumping Jacks
2. Punches
3. Squat With Over-Head Reach
4. Knee Drive
6. Skaters
7. Squat Kicks
8. March In Place
9. Hooks
10. Wind Mills
Enjoy!!
