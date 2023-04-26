93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Chief Robert Contee III will be retiring and leaving the DC Police Department.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

The departure was made public on Wednesday, but an official announcement from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected on Thursday morning. Contee III joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 1989. While serving as the chief, Contee dealt with an increase in violent crimes, especially gun violence involving young people.

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

BREAKING: Robert Contee III No Longer The Chief Of Police in Washington, D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com