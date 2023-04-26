The DMV

BREAKING: Robert Contee III No Longer The Chief Of Police in Washington, D.C.

Published on April 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
On Monday, May 3, 2021, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Robert J. Contee, III, Acting Chief, Metropolitan Police Department launched the 2021 Summer Crime Prevention Initiative at Rosedale Recreation Center in NE Washington, DC.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Chief Robert Contee III will be retiring and leaving the DC Police Department.

 Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

The departure was made public on Wednesday, but an official announcement from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected on Thursday morning. Contee III joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 1989. While serving as the chief, Contee dealt with an increase in violent crimes, especially gun violence involving young people.

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

BREAKING: Robert Contee III No Longer The Chief Of Police in Washington, D.C.  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Close