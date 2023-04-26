BREAKING: Robert Contee III No Longer The Chief Of Police in Washington, D.C.

Chief Robert Contee III will be retiring and leaving the DC Police Department.
The departure was made public on Wednesday, but an official announcement from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected on Thursday morning. Contee III joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 1989. While serving as the chief, Contee dealt with an increase in violent crimes, especially gun violence involving young people.
