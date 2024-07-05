Georgetown University Introduces Gender-Inclusive Housing Option

Georgetown University announced that it will offer gender-inclusive housing for the upcoming academic year, allowing students who identify as transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming to room with individuals of the opposite sex.
Students who are “welcoming and affirming” can also be potential roommates. This policy follows a student-approved referendum influenced by campus LGBTQ+ groups.
The new housing option aims to reduce the emotional stress and potential danger faced by LGBTQ+ students and aligns Georgetown with over 450 other colleges and universities offering similar options.
