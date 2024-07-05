Listen Live
Education

Georgetown University Introduces Gender-Inclusive Housing Option

Published on July 5, 2024

Statue of John Carroll, founder of the school, on the campus of Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

Georgetown University announced that it will offer gender-inclusive housing for the upcoming academic year, allowing students who identify as transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming to room with individuals of the opposite sex.

Students who are “welcoming and affirming” can also be potential roommates. This policy follows a student-approved referendum influenced by campus LGBTQ+ groups.

The new housing option aims to reduce the emotional stress and potential danger faced by LGBTQ+ students and aligns Georgetown with over 450 other colleges and universities offering similar options.

