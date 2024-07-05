Jay Jones, a political science major and rising senior, has been elected as the Student Association President for 2024-2025 at Howard University, making her the first transgender woman to hold this position at the historically Black institution. Currently, she is interning with Chase Bank’s Leadership Development Program.
Jones was motivated by her previous experience as vice president and aimed to make a significant impact with her presidency. Her campaign, ONWARD, focused on improving student experiences in housing, academics, safety, legacy, and community.
She is also spearheading Project Onward, an initiative to engage young voters and increase diverse representation in politics.Jones has received considerable support, stating, “The ceiling is never the ceiling, and I am so grateful I have people in my life who tell me I can go higher.”
Howard University Elects Its First Transgender Student Body President was originally published on mymajicdc.com
