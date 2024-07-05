Listen Live
Local

Howard University Elects Its First Transgender Student Body President

Published on July 5, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Howard University Students Protest Living Conditions At Dorms On Campus

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Jay Jones, a political science major and rising senior, has been elected as the Student Association President for 2024-2025 at Howard University, making her the first transgender woman to hold this position at the historically Black institution. Currently, she is interning with Chase Bank’s Leadership Development Program.

Also See: Georgetown University Introduces Gender-Inclusive Housing Option

Jones was motivated by her previous experience as vice president and aimed to make a significant impact with her presidency. Her campaign, ONWARD, focused on improving student experiences in housing, academics, safety, legacy, and community.

Also See: Howard U Rescinds Diddy’s Honorary Degree, Curving $1M Pledge

She is also spearheading Project Onward, an initiative to engage young voters and increase diverse representation in politics.Jones has received considerable support, stating, “The ceiling is never the ceiling, and I am so grateful I have people in my life who tell me I can go higher.”

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Howard University Elects Its First Transgender Student Body President  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 29 items
Photos

29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]

National

Call Me: 6 Of Music’s Famous Phone Numbers

20 items
Relationships

Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N’ Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos]

KYS KAMP KRASHERS
Contests

KYS KAMP KRASHERS

News

Jamie Foxx Opens Up About His 2023 “Mystery Medical Complication” Says He Experienced “Bad Headaches” & Was “Gone For 20 Days”

Celebrity Sightings - LFW February 2022 5 items
Celebrity

15 Photos of Stefflon Don’s Booty

Rollin Up Broccoli City Festival - 93.9 WKYS Contest
Contests

Rollin’ Up to Broccoli City Sweepstakes

Food & Beatz
Food & Drink

Get Your Restaurant Spotlighted On ‘Food & Beatz’ [Submit Here]

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close