MCPS Develops Plan To Address Above Average Truancy Rates

Montgomery County Public Schools are seeing a 26.2% chronic absenteeism rate across the district and the problem reaches across the economic landscape.
Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School has a 28.6% absenteeism rate, which is higher than average, while Kennedy High School in Wheaton is at 54.7%.
According to MCPS, an evaluation was undertaken using student focus groups in order to better understand the factors that led to the alarming results. The district has created an action plan and claims to be creating a “intervention and accountability model” to motivate high school pupils to attend classes.
