Midday Workout: How To Use Tape For Your Next Workout

Midday Workout Time!!!

Step out the box ( literally) with today’s ladder workout. To build your at-home ladder, grab some old painters, duck or masking tape and make four to six squares on the ground (as pictured below).

Perform each exercise for 1 minute, going straight into the next exercise after the minute is up. When you have completed all five exercises, take a 30 second rest break. Repeat circuit 4-5 times.

Remember to warm up, before, and cool down, after, this workout!

1. In and Outs

2. Jump Squats

3. Walking Push Ups

4. Scissor Run

5. 5 Mountain Climbers with Hop

Enjoy!!

